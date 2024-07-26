SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,168 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

