SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $141.94 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

