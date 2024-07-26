SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE VGR opened at $12.52 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.