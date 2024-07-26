SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,670 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

