SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 187 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Glaukos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Glaukos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 513,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $117.65 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $126.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

