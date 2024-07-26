SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,071 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELVN. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $22,877,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,581.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $22,877,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,581.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,142,148 shares of company stock worth $25,390,954. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

ELVN opened at $25.02 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

