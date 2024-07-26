SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,128 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Innospec by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Innospec by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $128.10 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

