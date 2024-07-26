SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 33.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $11,786,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 22.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $33.51 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CENTA

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.