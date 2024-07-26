SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NetScout Systems by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

