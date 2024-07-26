Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $390.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

NYSE:SHW opened at $342.95 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

