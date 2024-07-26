Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.65

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 9198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 167,434 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.