Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Increases By 446.6%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 446.6% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AZ stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.54. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Further Reading

