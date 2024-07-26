Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 51.4%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APM opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.27% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

