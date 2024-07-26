Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Grows By 436.3%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 436.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AMID stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.
About Argent Mid Cap ETF
