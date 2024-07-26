Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Increases By 1,111.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, an increase of 1,111.1% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BENF opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $287.20.
Beneficient Company Profile
