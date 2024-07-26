Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Increases By 1,111.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, an increase of 1,111.1% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BENF opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

