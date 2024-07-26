Short Interest in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Expands By 90.9%

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

Shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

