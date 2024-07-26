Short Interest in BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Decreases By 83.8%

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $1.30 on Friday. BIMI has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

