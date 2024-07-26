Short Interest in BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Decreases By 83.8%

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BIMI Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ BIMI opened at $1.30 on Friday. BIMI has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
About BIMI
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BIMI
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for BIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.