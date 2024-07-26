Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Increases By 254.0%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 254.0% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 793,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNRG opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.85.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
