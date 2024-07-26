Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Increases By 254.0%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 254.0% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 793,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNRG opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.85.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

