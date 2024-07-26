Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Rises By 70.5%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 26.37% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AMZD opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1741 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.