Short Interest in IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Drops By 59.0%

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.2 days.

IPH Stock Performance

Shares of IPH stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. IPH has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Get IPH alerts:

IPH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.