Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Increases By 166.4%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, an increase of 166.4% from the June 30th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NGS stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.91 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Justin Jacobs acquired 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $54,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.