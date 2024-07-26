Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Grows By 111.1%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
