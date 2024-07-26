Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Declines By 42.4%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Glimpse Group Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ VRAR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 216.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

About The Glimpse Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in The Glimpse Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in The Glimpse Group by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

