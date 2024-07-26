Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Declines By 42.4%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
The Glimpse Group Trading Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ VRAR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.95.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 216.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
