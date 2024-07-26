Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Decreases By 89.6%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBSFY opened at $3.95 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

