Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 450.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Price Performance

Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

