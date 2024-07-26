Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 450.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
