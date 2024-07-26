Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Increases By 212.5%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UOLGY stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

