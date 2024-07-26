Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Grows By 77.3%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on VSTM shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

