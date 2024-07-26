Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declines By 73.4%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 354,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VSDA opened at $50.11 on Friday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $250.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

