Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Increases By 364.2%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 364.2% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vivendi Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

