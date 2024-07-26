Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Increases By 364.2%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 364.2% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vivendi Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.
