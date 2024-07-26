Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Increases By 82.7%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $9.27 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $1,130.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

