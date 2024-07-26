Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Silgan were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 6.7% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

