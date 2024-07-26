Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $116.24, but opened at $121.30. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $113.78, with a volume of 74,097 shares.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.53.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.