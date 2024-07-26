Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $58,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,205,000 after acquiring an additional 179,131 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

