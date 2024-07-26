Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,902 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Sinclair worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sinclair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Alden Global Capital LLC raised its position in Sinclair by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Sinclair by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.