Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

