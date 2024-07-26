SJW Group (SJW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 3rd

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

SJW Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJW Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.