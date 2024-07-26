Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Sleep Number worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 184,038 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 60,280 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group upped their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $10.41 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

