Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Elizabeth Jenkins Sells 1,735 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $23,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $680,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Snap Stock Down 0.8 %
Snap stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.03.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,558,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $3,506,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $213,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $1,945,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
