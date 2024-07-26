Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Elizabeth Jenkins Sells 1,735 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $23,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $680,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snap Stock Down 0.8 %

Snap stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,558,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $3,506,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $213,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $1,945,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.