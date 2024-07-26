Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.10

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 175204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,407,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after buying an additional 172,908 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,200,000 after buying an additional 267,005 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after buying an additional 86,811 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after buying an additional 878,933 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.