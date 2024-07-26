Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.17) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCT. Shore Capital cut shares of Softcat to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Softcat to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($25.22) to GBX 1,490 ($19.27) in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,442.50 ($18.66).

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,568.56 ($20.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,699.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,578.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,808.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,855 ($23.99).

In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.47), for a total value of £554,050 ($716,567.51). Corporate insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

