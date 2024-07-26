Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) CFO Lynn J. Joyce Sells 2,000 Shares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,644.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SSBK opened at $33.51 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $298.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 732,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 166,700 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

