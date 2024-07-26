SouthState Co. (SSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous dividend of $0.23.

SouthState has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SouthState has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

