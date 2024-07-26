SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $92.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

