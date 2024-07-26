SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,919,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,988,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 548.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,577 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,132,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $117.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

