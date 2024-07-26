SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $75,040,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,705.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 263,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 256,546 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

