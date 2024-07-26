Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

SPOT opened at $328.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.03. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $346.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.