Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

SPOT opened at $328.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.03. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $346.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

