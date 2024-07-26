Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Down 35.9% in July

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $328.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.03. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $346.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of -490.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
