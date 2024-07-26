SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on July 26th

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3022 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

NYSEARCA:SRHR opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

