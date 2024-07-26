SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on July 26th

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3022 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.
SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SRHR opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $59.75.
About SRH REIT Covered Call ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SRH REIT Covered Call ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.