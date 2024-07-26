State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 12,370 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

