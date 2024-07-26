State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,970 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

